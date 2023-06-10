K-pop group The Boyz during their 'Zeneration' tour concert in Seoul, South Korea. Twitter/@IST_THEBOYZ

MANILA -- The wait is over, Filo The Bs! The seat map and ticketing details for K-pop group The Boyz's upcoming concert in the Philippines have been released.

The 11-member act is scheduled to perform at the Araneta Coliseum on July 15 as part of its "Zeneration" concert tour.

Ticketing for the event will start on June 24, noon, promoter DNM Entertainment announced late Friday on Twitter.

📢The Bs!



🧬Grab your tickets for #ZENERATION_MNL on June 24 through TicketNet outlets and via TicketNet Online!



🔜Official Ticketing Day 06.24.2023 | 12:00NN

📆07.15.2023 | 5PM

📍Smart Araneta Coliseum #THEBOYZ #더보이즈 #ZENERATION pic.twitter.com/BtNnuSWwUs — DNM Entertainment (@dnmentph) June 9, 2023

According to DNM, the following are the ticket prices:

VIP Standing Left & Right - P11,100

VIP Seated - P11,100

Patron - P10,050

Lower Box A - P8,000

Lower Box B - P6,400

Upper Box A - P4,800

Upper Box B - P3,200

Tickets will be available through TicketNet's outlets and website, said DNM.

The upcoming concert marks the group's second visit to the Philippines this year following its performance at the K-Verse concert in April.

Composed of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric, The Boyz debuted in December 2017 with the single "Boy."

The group, known for songs such as "The Stealer" and "Thrill Ride," gained further popularity after winning in the 2020 competition show "Road to Kingdom" and competing in its sequel "Kingdom: Legendary War."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO