Girls' Generation's Taeyeon set for Manila concert on July 30

K-Pop artist Taeyeon of SNSD performs at the K-Verse: The Ultimate Pop Universe in Quezon City on April 11, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Save the date, SONEs!

Taeyeon of the iconic K-pop group Girls' Generation is returning to Manila in July for a solo concert.

The show, part of the singer's "The Odd of Love" concert tour, will take place at the Araneta Coliseum on July 30, promoter DNM Entertainment announced Saturday.

Other details, such as ticket prices, were not immediately available.

The upcoming concert marks Taeyeon's second event in the country this year after she performed at the K-verse concert at the same venue last April.

Taeyeon debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation, known for hit songs like "Gee," "Genie" and "I Got A Boy." In 2015, she launched a solo music career with the extended play "I."

Outside of music, Taeyeon is also active in reality and variety shows, taking part in programs such as "Amazing Saturday" and "Queendom."

Her bandmate, Yuri, is also scheduled to hold a fan meeting in the country in July.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO