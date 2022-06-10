MANILA -- One month before actress Dimples Romana gives birth to her third child, a surprise baby shower organized by her close friends Angel Locsin and Bea Alonzo was held last June 7.

The party inspired by The Tale of Peter Rabbit was attended by Romana's family, loved ones and friends in and out of the show business.

Romana thought she was going to an endorsement shoot but was surprised when she entered the venue.

Some of the highlights from the special event were shared in a video released by Star Magic's Inside News on Thursday.

Present at the event were Kaila Estrada, Adrian Lindayag, Ahron Villena, Janus del Prado, Charlie Dizon and couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles.

Locsin's husband Neil Arce was also present as well as Alonzo's boyfriend, actor Dominic Roque.

ABS-CBN executive Cory Vidanes and Romana's long-time friend and former Star Magic artist Paula Peralejo also graced the event.

Romana and her husband have two children together: Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7.

Seven years since she gave birth to her second child, the actress got pregnant again. She is due to give birth in July.