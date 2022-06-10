MANILA – Actor and host Vhong Navarro was a picture of a proud father as he witnessed his son, Isaiah, graduate from college Friday.

Navarro took to Instagram to share some snaps and a video of Isaiah’s solemn investiture in the Faculty of Arts and Letters of the University of Santo Tomas.

According to the “It’s Showtime” host, it was overwhelming for him to see his son finish college.

“Masarap sa pakiramdam bilang magulang na makatapos ng pag-aaral ang anak nila. Maraming salamat @yceking sobrang nakaka-proud ka! We love you much,” he said in the caption.

Also present at the graduation rites was Isaiah’s mother, Bianca Lapus.

Several celebrities, on the other hand, trooped to the comment section to extend their congratulations to the Navarros such as Ogie Alcasid, Jugs Jugueta, and Ryan Bang.

Navarro and Lapus have two sons: Frederick and Isaiah. Currently, the actor is married to Tanya Winona Bautista.