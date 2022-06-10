Watch more News on iWantTFC



Sharlene San Pedro, who has been acting since she was 4 years old, was adamant about finishing her studies — and promised to her parents she would — acknowledging that “showbiz is not forever.”

San Pedro, who turned 23 in April, achieved just that this year, with her graduation from the online education program of AMA University.

The former “Goin’ Bulilit” star, aside from being a recording artist, a dramatic actress, a mobile game streamer, and a meme personality, is now also a psychology degree holder.

“Noon pa man, promise ko na talaga sa parents ko, kahit maging busy sa work, ipu-push ko talaga ‘yung pag-aaral, kasi alam ko na ‘yung showbiz hindi talaga forever,” San Pedro told ABS-CBN News.

“Ayoko ‘yung wala akong work, wala ako sa showbiz, na hindi ko alam ang gagawin ko. Ayoko ng ganu’n. Kunyari, sabihin nating walang trabaho, dapat may ginagawa ako. Hindi ko gusto ‘pag nararamdaman kong nakahiga ako lagi, wala akong ginagawa,” she explained.

San Pedro, whose acting career now spans 18 years, said finishing her education and having a degree equip her for other opportunities outside showbiz, in case that track is no longer practical.

“Sinabi ko rin talaga na, kailangan, aside sa show business, may backup plan ka. Dapat nakapag-aral ka, nakapagtapos ka ng pag-aaral, para kahit paano masabi mo, ‘O, ‘pag walang showbiz, puwede na ako magtrabaho,’” she said.

