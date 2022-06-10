Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actress and recording artist Maris Racal has released a new single "Laro Laro Laro," which she wrote and was produced by her boyfriend, veteran musician Rico Blanco.

The lyric video of the folksy song is now uploaded on the YouTube page of Balcony Entertainment, which is owned by Blanco.

"My new single is about loving someone through and through," Racal said on Instagram.

"It's a song that says - no matter how uncertain life is, one will always be certain of the other. That if life is a game, the two will always be a team."

In a previous Instagram post, Racal said she will be releasing two songs before the launch of her new album on June 11.

Last month, she released the single "Di Papakawalan."

Earlier this year, she led the cast of “How To Move On in 30 Days,” ABS-CBN’s first YouTube exclusive daily series that premiered last April 4 exclusively on the video platform.

Racal entered showbiz in 2014 after a popular stint in the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”