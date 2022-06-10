Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Rebel Wilson introduces her girlfriend

Posted at Jun 10 2022 11:12 AM

MANILA -- Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson took to social media on Friday, June 10, to introduce her girlfriend. 

She shared a photo of her with Ramona Agruma, a Los Angeles-based designer and owner of a fashion brand. 

Wilson, 42, also used the hashtag #loveislove.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she said in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wilson last dated businessman Jacob Busch, but reports of their split circulated last year. 

She is known for her character Fat Amy in the film series "Pitch Perfect."

