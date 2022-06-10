Lav Diaz’s ‘Isang Salaysay ng Karahasang Pilipino’ to premiere in France

“Isang Salaysay ng Karahasang Pilipino,” acclaimed filmmaker Lav Diaz’s adaptation of a short story by Ricky Lee, will premiere in July in France, producer Black Sheep announced on Friday.

The film, based on Lee’s “Servando Magdamag,” will compete in the 33rd Marseille International Film Festival (FIDMarseille), to be held from July 5 to 11.

The Philippine entry, with the international title “A Tale of Filipino Violence,” will be part of the international competition, according to FIDMarseille’s program lineup unveiled this week.

“Isang Salaysay ng Karahasang Pilipino” was first unveiled in 2020 with the working title “Servando Magdamag,” starring John Lloyd Cruz in the lead role.

The Palanca Award-winning story from Lee centers on a family of hacienderos in the aftermath of the death of their patriarch.

“It’s all about the death of the Monzon family, a feudal family,” Diaz previously said. “Na sa crossroads si Servando. ‘Tatapusin ko ba ang mahabang kasaysayan ng karahasan ng mga Monzon sa akin?’ Iyong premise ng kuwento: it’s a history of Filipino violence in the country.”

