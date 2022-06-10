In photos, Donny shares POV of Belle on her birthday

MANILA — To mark his screen partner’s birthday, Donny Pangilinan shared his point of view of Belle Mariano, through photos of their shared travels, adventures, and work in the past year.

Pangilinan, 24, posted the pictures on Instagram, giving a more intimate glimpse of their close ties behind the cameras.

Mariano turned 20 on June 10.

Among the photos are of Mariano in rehearsals, apparently for her concert; dancing on the set of their shared political ad; and looking out an airplane window, among others.

Notably, Pangilinan also shared a photo of Mariano scuba diving, hinting that the two have gone on at least one dive together. Pangilinan, as well as his siblings, are known to be avid scuba-divers.

“Happiest birthday to you,” was Pangilinan’s simple caption for his post.

In a subsequent Instagram Stories update, Pangilinan told Mariano, “Unbelievably proud of you.”

Pangilinan and Mariano have become increasingly open about their affection for each other, most recently during the Star Magic All-Star Games in May, where they were seen holding hands.

The two, however, have yet to directly confirm the status of their relationship.

In the past year since they were launched as a tandem via “He’s Into Her,” Pangilinan and Mariano have enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame, and have since been dubbed the “New-Gen Phenomenal Love Team.”