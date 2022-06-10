Dolly de Leon back to acting in local films after Cannes

Ruben Ostlund, winner of the Palme d'or Prize for 'Triangle of Sadness' poses with Dolly De Leon at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France. Clemens Bilan, EPA-EFE

MANILA -- After her international exposure in Ruben Ostlund’s Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or winning “Triangle of Sadness,” Dolly de Leon returns to acting in a local film by appearing in the forthcoming sexy drama, “Kitty K7.”

The film is the first starring role of screen siren Rose Van Ginkel, whose mother in the story will be played by De Leon.

“Kitty K7” is De Leon’s first local film after she gained international success in “Triangle of Sadness.” Despite numerous acting experiences both on TV and in films, De Leon admittedly has not been given her big breakthrough in local movies.

The director of “Kitty K7” is Joy Aquino, a University of the Philippines (UP) cum laude, who is a schoolmate of De Leon. The latter is also a graduate of UP, where she attained her BA Theater Arts degree.

It was also at UP where De Leon started acting in stage plays and had a chance to be mentored by the late actor-director, Tony Mabesa. She joined plays in Dulaang UP and Dulaang UP Laboratoryo, which became her acting playground.

Meanwhile the producer of “Kitty K7” is director Dan Villegas, an Ateneo de Manila University graduate who got De Leon for the role of Van Ginkel’s mom in the film.

“Super happy ako that we got Dolly de Leon for this film,” Villegas told ABS-CBN News. “She was in Cannes last month and she almost won the best actress award, but her film won best picture.”

Villegas cannot be any happier with the cast of “Kitty K7” led by Dutch-Filipino star Ginkel, who is paired for the first time with Marco Gallo, although they previously worked together in Darryl Yap’s “Gluta.”

Supporting cast in “Kitty K7” includes Jean Kiley Manguera, Jiad Arroyo, Adrian Lindayag and Debbie Garcia. Writer is Pam Miras. The film starts streaming July 8 on Vivamax.

“Even the support ones for this film, hindi basta-basta,” Villegas said.

Van Ginkel referred to De Leon as “Ang napaka-galing kong nanay,” when she thanked her co-stars in the film.

De Leon was previously cast in Villegas’ 2018 film, “Hintayan ng Langit,” that reunited Gina Pareño with the late actor-director, Eddie Garcia.

Villegas’ fiancé, director Antoinette Jadaone, previously included De Leon in the cast of the WeTV original series, “The Kangks Show” (2021), where she played a middle-aged woman trying get back into the dating scene.

De Leon undoubtedly made a mark in “Triangle of Sadness,” where she enjoyed stellar billing along with lead stars Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean. The film also starred Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson.

De Leon played Abigail, a staff member in a luxury yacht who unwittingly became the most unexpected leader.

As early as 1991, De Leon started acting in local films, making her debut in Peque Gallaga and Lore Reyes’ “Shake, Rattle and Roll III,” where she was cast in the “Nanay” episode, playing a dormmate.

In three decades, De Leon has worked with noted directors including Erik Matti in “The Arrival” (2009), Jerrold Tarog in “Aswang” (2010), Dennis Marasigan in “Anatomiya ng Korupsyon” (2011), and Andoy Ranay in “Diary ng Panget” (2014) and “Trophy Wife” (2014).

