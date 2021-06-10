Total performer: Joao Constancia on ‘He’s Into Her,’ his new single, and the ‘ASAP’ stage

Watch more in iWantTFC

Joao Constancia moved to the Philippines from Macau at age 19, with only one goal: to become an actor. But now, five years later, the Kapamilya star has achieved more than that, with a career on the rise as a recording artist, dance group member, and an actor already with back-to-back films and series.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Constancia said he did not expect that he would be doing all three early into his career, but is committed to making the most out of the opportunities that have opened for him.

Notably, Constancia released this week a pop track, “Pretty Mama,” his first-ever solo single since his showbiz launch with the group BoybandPH in 2016.

That’s on top of his current stint as part of the Dance Hotties of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” as well as his starring role in the hit ABS-CBN series “He’s Into Her.”

Prior, Constancia also starred in the teleserye “Ngayon at Kailanman,” the movie prequel “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” and debuted in “Maalala Mo Kaya,” and was a cast member in the movie prequel “Four Sisters Before the Wedding.”

While Constancia now juggles the demands of being a total performer, he shared that his big goal, like five years ago, remains aligned with acting.

“In five years, I hope I will be known as a great actor, as an actor who can portray and adapt to all types of roles. I want people to know na hindi lang ako may hitsura, pero magaling ako sa pag-arte. That’s one thing I want to be defined as, by my acting skills,” he said.