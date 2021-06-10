Nadine Samonte is pregnant with third child

Nadine Samonte took to social media to share a new blessing in their family, as she and her husband Richard Chua announced that they are expecting their third child.

“Happy to announce that now we are a family of 5. Hello second trimester,” she said in a post on Instagram.

Samonte further said it was an “unexpected gift” before hinting of a vlog about her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Chua also expressed his excitement for their new child.

“And just like that we’re a basketball team,” he said on his personal Instagram account.

Celebrities and netizens celebrated the good news, extending their congratulations to the couple.

Among those who congratulated Samonte were actresses Isabel Oli and Mariel Padilla, beauty queen Rachel Peters, and singer Kean Cipriano.

It was in 2019 when Samonte and Chua welcomed their second child, Titus. Their eldest is Heather Sloane.

During the pandemic, the former actress made headlines after she started her online business. Samonte told her fans that she is now selling dried fish as she posted snaps of her products on her social media accounts.

She isn't shy about selling dried fish explaining that people must be resourceful during this difficult time.

"Hindi ako nahihiya na magbenta ng ganito kasi sa panahon ngayon kailangan natin maging madiskarte and hindi nakakahiya kasi masarap talaga," Samonte said.

Samonte, a "Starstruck" graduate, was briefly a Kapamilya in 2014, when she clinched back-to-back roles in "Maalala Mo Kaya" and the primetime series "Hawak Kamay."