iWantTFC to stream 3 new South Korean films

MANILA -- Filipinos can now watch three new South Korean films via iWantTFC. These three movies are “Deliver Us From Evil,” “The Box,” and “Mission: Possible.”

“Deliver Us From Evil” is an award-winning action film that brings together Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung Jae.

It follows an assassin who must solve a kidnapping case before his retirement, but finds himself being pursued by a man whose sibling he killed.

“The Box,” on the other hand, is a jukebox musical that features K-pop group EXO’s Chanyeol where he plays an aspiring singer.

In the movie, Chanyeol’s character accompanies a washed-up music producer (Cho Dal-hwan) on a road trip that will reintroduce them to their passions and dreams.

Meanwhile, the action-comedy “Mission: Possible” sees Lee Sun-bin and Kim Young-kwang play a rookie secret agent and a private detective, respectively.

Their characters work together to uncover a gun-smuggling ring in Korea only for them to become the case’s prime suspects.

These three South Korean films are all accessible on the iWantTFC app or on iwanttfc.com for only P249.