How Karla Estrada's children reacted to her movie with Jolina, Melai

MANILA – Karla Estrada did not have a hard time relating to her character in the movie “Momshies! Ang Soul Mo’y Akin” which she co-starred with Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros.

In an article by Push, Estrada said she did not have a hard time getting into character because it’s something innate to her.

“Relate ako sa mapagmahal sa anak, na ilalaban ang lahat huwag lang mawala ang anak niya sa piling niya. Tapos dito sa movie it’s more of being makaanak, 'yung talagang dedicated mother,” she said.

“Since comedy naman 'yun, nabigyan natin ng konting katatawanan pero 'yung bottomline dun gagawin lahat ni Carlene para hindi mawala sa kanya ang kanyang anak. Similar sa buhay ko kasi ganun din naman,” she added.

When asked how her children reacted when they saw the movie, Estrada shared laughing: “Ay tawang tawa sila. Tawang tawang alam mong kinahihiya ka. Ganun.”

If there’s something she considers as a challenge when she worked on this project, Estrada said it was the fact that she had to impersonate Cantiveros.

“Actually mahirap talagang manggaya ng tao kasi may kanya-kanya tayong nuances na unique na binigay sa atin ng Diyos so it’s really had na maging iba. Pero in terms of acting meron naman tayong delivery ng acting so gagawin mo talaga ang lahat para magaya mo,” she said.

“Pero I would say na si Melai ang pinakamahirap gayahin na tao sa acting kasi talagang madaming nangyayari. Sa isang word sa kanya, lima 'yung reaction. So nagkaroon ako ng stiff neck but it was actually fun. Masayang tao si Melai eh so imagine pag ikaw naging si Melai ikaw na rin nagpasaya sa marami.”

The movie follows the lives of Jolene (Magdangal), Carlene (Estrada) and Mylene (Cantiveros), who are people with totally different personalities. By a strange twist of fate, their souls are switched, leaving them with no choice but to deal with their new, peculiar lives.

“Momshies! Ang Soul Mo’y Akin!” started to become available via streaming on KTX.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV, SkyCable PPV and Cignal PPV last May 28.