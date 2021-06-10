Donny Pangilinan marks Belle Mariano’s birthday with throwback photo, video

Photo from Belle Mariano's Instagram account

Actor Donny Pangilinan greeted his onscreen partner Belle Mariano with an assurance that he will not “bully” the actress during her special day as a birthday present.

Known for their rivalry in the series “He’s Into Her," Pangilinan appeared to have called a truce in the battle between his character Deib and Maxpein (Mariano) saying, “'Di kita ibu-bully (ngayong araw lang).”

Through a series of Instagram stories, Pangilinan posted a throwback photo of him and Mariano after the last day of their taping in 2020.

“Happy birthday, Belle Mariano... P.S. Last day ng taping ito last year, kunyari di tayo laspag at pagod,” he said in the caption.

Mariano, who has been in showbiz for nearly a decade, turned 19 on June 10. She was first seen on the iconic kiddie gag show “Goin’ Bulilit” before she played Rachel in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Her patience in the industry paid off recently as she eventually found her time, portraying the iconic role of Gabbie on “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” movie and Max on the trending adaptation of “He’s into Her.”

The 10-part series is Mariano’s first-ever lead role and her first onscreen team up with Pangilinan.

They are joined by Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Joao Costancia, Criza Taa, Jeremiah Lisbo, Vivoree Esclito, Dalia Varde, Limer Veloso, Melizza Jimenez, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, Sophie Reyes and Jim Morales.

