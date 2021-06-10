Dimples Romana mourns loss of her grandmother

MANILA – As a self-confessed “lola’s girl,” Dimples Romana is heartbroken over the passing of her grandmother who she fondly calls Mamay.

The actress shared the sad news on her Instagram page early this week.

“There goes my [heart]. Mahal na mahal kita Mamay. Hindi po ako handa,” she wrote in the caption.

According to Romana, she finds peace and comfort in knowing that her grandmother and her father, who passed away at the age of 41 two decades ago, are now together in heaven smiling down on them.

“Pakiyakap na lang si Pebbles at Papa dyan ha. Nakapako sa alaala ko ang ngiti mong ito,” Romana said.

The actress then went on to thank everyone who sent her family heartwarming messages.

She also thanked her ABS-CBN family, who has tirelessly been showing her love and support since she has been in a bubble taping for the upcoming series “Viral” for weeks now.

“[The] cast, crew and staff have been amazing in giving me support and lots love. I’m blessed to have you all,” she wrote.

Related video: