Darren Espanto opens up about how his voice changed after puberty

MANILA – From the time that he joined “The Voice Kids” in 2014, Darren Espanto has been known as a belter who could effortlessly hit high notes.

Seven years later, Espanto admitted that his vocal range changed when he went through puberty. Thankfully, it did not happen drastically for the young singer.

“There was a time in my career nung dumadaan po ako sa puberty na talagang nawala 'yung falsetto ko… My voice came back na mas buo po,” he said.

“Yung Darren dati, matinis lang, basta mataas lang 'yung boses. Ngayon, mas whole na siyang pakinggan, may katawan na siya kumbaga.”

Espanto said he feels excited about the comments from people he works with.

“Nakakakilig kasi when I started doing 'ASAP' po again doon sa first cycle ko when I got back, Tita Regine (Velasquez), Tito Martin (Nievera) and Tito Gary (Valenciano) were saying ‘You should sing more songs na nasa lower register.’”

“Because we did The Greatest Showdown and I did with Miss Regine yung ‘Both Sides Now’ and 'yung atake ko po doon, peg ko si Josh Groban. They heard that placement and they really liked it and they were like, ‘You should try more songs na ganun 'yung boses mo.’ Maybe I’ll do more of that,” he said.

While he is glad that he can both hit the high notes and do low registers, Espanto acknowledged that he still has a lot to learn.

“It’s something I’d say na I am really happy that I can still do now that I am 20. I can still reach those notes. I am still trying to learn different placements para mas madali po 'yung pag-reach nung mga notes na 'yun. I just want to maintain my range now. Hopefully hindi na siya magbago pa or bumaba pa kasi I am really enjoying singing,” he said.

Having recently returned from Canada after over a year during the coronavirus pandemic, Espanto is staging his “comeback concert,” dubbed “Home Run,” this month.

It will be streamed live on June 19, 8 p.m. (Manila time) on KTX.ph, TFC IPTV, and iWant TFC, with a re-run on June 20 at 10 a.m. (Manila time).

