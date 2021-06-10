ABS-CBN's Star Hunt opens auditions for 'Bida Star: Boy Next Door'

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Hunt is now searching for the next digital heartthrob. The search is on for the virtual talent competition "Bida Star: Boy Next Door."

The ongoing online audition is open to all male Filipino citizen, 18-25 years old and fluent in Filipino.

To audition, go to Bida Star's campaign page on Kumu, fill out the form and go live on Kumu and earn diamonds using the Bida Star campaign virtual gifts for a chance to be one of the 50 aspirants who will be part of the competition.



For the newest edition of "Bida Star," a new personality will join former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza in hosting the competition.

“Bida Star: Gandang Naturally Fresh” ultimate winner Ruth Paga will co-host the digital show.

In Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday, Paga shared her thoughts in her first hosting job.

"Sobrang saya ko and I feel so blessed. At the same time medyo kinakabahan ako kasi siyempre ito pa lang 'yung magiging first time ko bilang host. Wala pa naman akong super-duper experience sa pagiging host. Kaya nacha-challenge ako. Napapaisip ako 'hala magagawa ko ba ito ng maayos?' Parang mae-enganyo ko ba o mapapasaya ko ba ang mga viewer namin. Pero siyempre paghahandaan natin yon para all good," Paga said.

Paga also shared some tips for those who want to join "Bida Star."

"Una, just be yourself. Maging totoo ka lang para maging kumportable ka na gagawin ito. Maging kumportable ka sa lahat nang ipapakita mo. Pangalawa, enjoy every moment. Lalo na kapag candidate ka na ng Bida Star kasi hindi mo alam kung hanggang kailan ka magi-stay, 'di mo alam kung ikaw na ang mali-ligwak na susunod. So i-enjoy mo lang. Pangatlo, gawin niyong si God ang sentro ng mga plan mo at the same time dapat gumagalaw ka rin," Paga said.