Photo from Karla Estrada’s Facebook page



MANILA – Karla Estrada learned the New People’s Army (NPA) anthem in an unfortunate way.

The actress and host was criticized by several netizens after she used the anthem of NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, when she teased about joining the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as a reservist.

She said she did not know that the song she used is coming from a group that is against the ideals of the Philippine government.

“Ako po ay hindi aware na ang nasabing musika na nailapat sa aking video reel ay isa palang awitin na tumutukoy sa isang grupo na may paniniwalang salungat sa pamahalaan,” she said in a Facebook post.

Estrada then apologized for her mistake, especially to the Philippine Army, for unintentionally using the said music.

“Ako po ay taos-pusong humihingi ng paumanhin sa Philippine Army at sa lahat ng taong nasaktan o naapektuhan ng nasabing video reel. Hindi ko po sinadya o intensyon na ilapat sa aking video ang nasabing musika at wala din po sa aking kamalayan kung ano ang kinakatawan o mensaheng nilalaman nito,” she continued.

She also added that her intention to join the Army is to serve the country and the Filipinos in whatever way she can.

“Nais ko pong ipabatid sa lahat na ang tanging layunin ng aking pagpapalista sa hanay ng Philippine Army bilang Reservist ay upang makapaglingkod sa bawat Pilipino at sa bansang Pilipinas sa abot ng aking kakayanan,” Estrada ended.

A staunch supporter of the current administration, Estrada sang the Philippine national anthem during the opening of the 19th Congress at the House of Representatives in Quezon City ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address.

She co-hosted ABS-CBN’s “Magandang Buhay” for six years until July 2022, when she went on leave to run in the national election.

Estrada intended to focus on her political work as part of the TINGOG party-list, she previously told ABS-CBN News. TINGOG won two congressional seats in the May elections; Estrada was the group’s third nominee.

