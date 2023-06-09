MANILA -- Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero marked their first wedding anniversary on Friday, June 9.

In their respective Instagram pages, the two celebrities shared their messages to each other for their special day.

"Happy 1st year wedding anniversary and going on 20 years together. Let's have dinner," she told her husband.

Montero, for his part, said: "Happy 1st Year Anniversary to the love of my life, my endless love, my forever sweetness. The only thing better than today is knowing we'll be together tomorrow. I love you."

Miles and Montero tied the knot on June 9, 2022, after several years of being together.

In a previous interview, Miles said they were supposed to get married in April 2020, but they were forced to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miles and Montero have two children, Hunter and Rocket. She also has a son Maurie from a previous relationship.

Related video: