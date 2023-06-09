AJ Raval, Aljur Abrenica tease new project together



MANILA – It appears that celebrity couple Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval are teaming up once again on screen.

This after Raval took to Instagram to share a photo with her boyfriend while adding the caption "Sugal ng Puso," which will be directed by Law Fajardo.

It is unclear if the project is a series or a movie.

It was last Valentine’s Day when the Raval finally confirmed the actress' relationship with Abrenica.

“I'll always give you all the love I have in my heart and love you unconditionally,” she wrote, tagging the actor's Instagram account.

Raval and Abrenica, who co-starred in a 2021 film, first sparked romantic rumors when they were spotted together on an apparent date in October that year.

At the time, Raval denied she was a third party in the breakup of Abrenica and his wife, actress Kylie Padilla.

Padilla also cleared Raval’s name, saying she and Abrenica had been separated as early as April 2021.

Meanwhile, the actress and his father Jeric Raval also denied last August that she got pregnant.

Abrenica and Padilla have two sons together, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

Related video: