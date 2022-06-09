MANILA -- Joseph Marco takes a break from his hard action role in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” to take on the romantic lead in the rom-com online series “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” opposite rising star Herlene Budol.

“Wala kasing tumatawa dun, lahat serious. Now I can flex my smile,” Marco told ABS-CBN News Wednesday.

One of the major attractions of the project is their kissing scene. “It was great! I can hardly wait for the viewers to see it. It will be a treat!” he said.

Marco also cited Budol’s passion and hunger for work which reminds him of his qualities as a newcomer.

“It’s also blessing that I was able to do this intriguing project I’ve been on lock-in shoot sa 'Ang Probinsyano' since October and I’m glad pumasok sa schedule,“ he said.

A 13-episode series produced filmmaker Chris Cahilig with Puregold and directed by Victor Villanueva, “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” tells the story of Malta, a 25-year-old cashier played by Budol, who meets Sieg (Marco), who is immediately smitten with Malta’s eyes.

“Sobrang lucky ako na kasama ko si Joseph Marco para sa show. Siyempre, you always want to work with the best, kaya ang saya ko talaga noong nalaman ko -- at may kissing scene pa, ”Budol told ABS-CBN News at a recent break in her pictorial for Binibining Pilipinas 2022 where she is one of the 40 candidates.

“Ang classic ng kwento, nakakakilig pa!“ added Budol.

The digital series can be viewed on YouTube Puregold Channel every Saturday, 6 p.m., beginning June 11.