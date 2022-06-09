MANILA – Actor Sam Milby has revealed that that he informed his girlfriend Catriona Gray about daring scenes he has in the upcoming ABS-CBN series “A Family Affair.”

During a media conference Wednesday, Milby said that the Miss Universe 2018 winner has no qualms about his job of being an actor.

Milby is one of the leading men of Ivana Alawi in the series.

“We try to keep our relationship very private, and the one thing with her is naiintindihan niya kahit hindi siya actress. We had a few talks and she's just very, very understanding,” Milby said.

He also took pride in Gray’s understanding about his craft as an artist.

“I think that's hard to find obviously with someone that's not in the business. Just having that understanding na itong trabaho ko. And hindi siya selosa. The trust is there. I'm thankful I have someone like that,” the Kapamilya actor added.

“Kung tunay na pagmamahal, hanggang sa kamatayan. If you truly love somebody you'll do everything and anything to fight -- especially as a man, you should be willing to give your life to the woman you love,” he said.

Milby portrays the character of Dave, the eldest among Estrella brothers. He also appears to be the first love of Alawi before the latter got married to Anderson.

Aside from the three actors, also in the show are Jake Ejercito and Jameson Blake.