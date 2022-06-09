'PBB' alum Joe Vargas ties the knot

MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemae Joe Vargas has tied the knot with this long-time partner Bianca Yanga.

The couple exchanged vows in Batangas on Wednesday, June 8.

Photos of the nuptials were shared on social media Thursday by guests and Nice Print Photography.

Among the guests were several of their friends from showbiz, including celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto.

Anderson, along with Patrick Sugui and Marco Gumabao, were Vargas’ best men. Celebrity bridesmaids and groomsmen also included Chie Filomeno, Gabbi Garcia, Ria Atayde, and Ryan Bang.

Vargas and Yanga got engaged in January this year.

Vargas rose to fame in 2010 as part of the “Pinoy Big Brother” teen edition with James Reid as winner and Bang as runner-up.