Celebrity sweethearts and former DJs Mo Twister and Angelicopter are mourning their pet English bulldog, whom they’ve had for the past 10 years, after it was stolen and found dead in Las Vegas.

The married couple, whose real names are Mohan Gumatay and Angelika Schmeing, are based in the US with their two children. Bamboo, the dog, “helped raise our kids,” according to Gumatay.

Bamboo was “taken from the home he protected so well for so many years” early this week, Gumatay said in an Instagram post on the incident.

Three men who were working on a construction site near their house “tied a rope around his neck and led them into their truck in this summer heat,” as seen in footage from a CCTV camera.

“I saw these men yesterday and confronted them with the evidence and asked for my dog back. It got tense and the police responded and because the law has to have certain elements to warrant a felony, we just didn’t have enough — even though they admitted to stealing Bamboo. They said they stole him but let him go down the street from our home because they panicked,” Gumatay said.

“This morning his dead body was found in the area of the person who stole him. Nowhere near my home, an impossible distance for an old and nearly blind Bulldog to reach.”

The incident made the news on local TV, with a crying Schmeing being interviewed about what had happened. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has started its investigation into the case.

“The detective assigned to our case from the Animal Cruelty Division promised us his very best effort,” Gumatay said.

Gumatay mentioned a construction company whose owner also allegedly owns the truck that Bamboo was last seen on.

Gumatay, in his statement, waxed sentimental about his memories with Bamboo, while also vowing to bring justice to his pet dog.

“I’d like to believe Bamboo put up a hell of a fight before they murdered him. I’d like to believe in his last moments he remembered our days in Central Park, the day Amsterdam came home for the first time, the endless toys and treats, the sofa he slept on every afternoon in my radio studio while I did the morning show and GTWM.

“Most of all, I’d like to believe he didn’t suffer. But I’d be wrong. He suffered. In this immense heat, stuck in a truck at 104 degrees outside. I know he ended his life like a person on fire,” he wrote.

Gumatay also included a photo of Bamboo’s body, after it was “dumped from a truck in an open lot far away from home.”

“I feel like I failed him and I’m in terrible pain thinking I did… You all can remember his life. I’m going to remember how he was taken and I will have my day,” he said.