MANILA — Celebrity couple Maricar Reyes and Richard Poon marked their 9th wedding anniversary on June 9.



Reyes took to social media on Thursday morning to share her message for her husband as she posted a video clip of their photos together.

"9yrs. Still with the one who fights me the most but knows me best. One of the biggest reasons why my mind and heart becomes clearer with each passing year. Still with the one who I admire very deeply," Reyes wrote on her Instagram page.

"I am grateful for you & for The One who sent you to me," the actress added.

The couple tied the knot in a small, private ceremony in Alabang on June 9, 2013.