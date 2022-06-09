Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The music video for "Isa Pa Nga" by the super trio Tres Marias composed of Lolita Carbon, Bayang Barrios and Cooky Chua features former "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" celebrity housemate Madam Inutz.

The more than five-minute video is now available on ABS-CBN Star Magic's YouTube channel.

"Isa Pa Nga," which was released on various digital music platforms back in February, is the comeback single of Tres Marias after taking a long hiatus.

The women trio dedicates the light-hearted pop-rock tune "to everyone who has to endure unrequited love and is trying to find a way to move on past the heartbreak."

"Isa Pa Nga" is composed by Ysagani Ybarra and produced by Mike Villegas.

On Wednesday, the Tres Marias officially inked a contract with Star Music.