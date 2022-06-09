Louis Tomlinson concert moved to Araneta Coliseum

MANILA -- Louis Tomlinson is set to perform for Filipino fans in a bigger venue next month.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced Thursday that the British singer's July 16 show will be held at the Araneta Coliseum instead of the previously announced New Frontier Theater.

It gave instructions to those who have already purchased tickets, with additional passes to be sold starting 10 a.m. on Monday, June 13.

Tomlinson rose to fame as one of the members of the British-Irish boy band One Direction.

The upcoming show at the Araneta Coliseum is part of his world tour, which also includes stops in Mexico, Turkey, Dubai, Indonesia, Australia, Belgium, Spain, and Italy.

Tomlinson is expected to perform songs from his 2020 album "Walls" during his tour, which is his first as a solo artist.