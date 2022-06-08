LOOK: Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun arrives in Manila for fan meet

Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun arrives in Manila on June 8, 2022. Photo courtesy of Raoul Esperas.

Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is now in Manila.

Kim, 34, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 past 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun at the NAIA Terminal 1 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Photo courtesy of Raoul Esperas.

He will hold a fan meeting, "One Extraordinary Day," on June 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The event is organized by homegrown clothing brand Bench, which tapped him as an endorser in 2021.

Kim is known for his roles in popular Korean dramas such as "Dream High", "Moon Embracing the Sun", "My Love from the Star", "The Producers", and most recently in "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" and "One Ordinary Day".

RELATED VIDEO: