MANILA — Screen superstar Anne Curtis stunned her fans with her last seven days concert countdown photo shoot.

In photos posted on her Instagram account, Curtis did not disappoint in the various concepts by celebrity photographer BJ Pascual.

She also had sporty and funky looks with a futuristic set as she hyped her comeback on the concert stage this weekend.

“Luv-Anne” was first announced in February as a “docu-concert” but will now be held live at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World Manila on June 11.

The 1,710-seater Resorts World Manila venue was one of the first concert halls to resume operating at full capacity in March after the government eased coronavirus restrictions amid declining cases of infection.

Curtis has been on hiatus from showbiz for over 2 years, or since December 2019, when she went on leave from “It’s Showtime” as an expectant mother.

She welcomed her firstborn, Dahlia, with her husband Erwan Heussaff in March 2020.

While Curtis had originally intended to resume her TV and film career when Dahlia turned 1 year old, surges in COVID-19 cases both in Australia, where she gave birth and in the Philippines, delayed that plan numerous times.

She recently returned to the noontime show.