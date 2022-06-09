"Darna" stars Jane de Leon and Joshua Garcia are bound for Bahrain and Dubai to celebrate Independence Day with overseas Filipinos there.

Star Magic has partnered with Filipino Club Bahrain, Emirates Loves Philippines, and Philippine Business Council Dubai to celebrate Independence Day.

"HERE WE GO MIDDLE EAST! Darna’s Jane de Leon and Joshua Garcia are ready to meet all our kabayans!" Star Magic said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"See you in the Philippine Independence Day weekend in Bahrain and Dubai!" it added.

De Leon and Garcia will be at the Philippine Fiesta at Cultural Hall, Bahrain on June 10 and at Kalayaan 2022 at Zabeel Hall 2, DWTC, Dubai on June 12.

De Leon is set to fly as the iconic comic superhero in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.”

Helmed by acclaimed director Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco, the series is scheduled to premiere “very soon,” according to the latest teaser.