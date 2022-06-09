How Liza Soberano reacted to breakup rumors

Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano have been together for nearly eight years, since their love team lauch in 2014. Instagram: @lizasoberano

MANILA — Liza Soberano laughed off rumors that she and her long-time boyfriend Enrique Gil have parted ways, according to the actress’ former talent manager, Ogie Diaz.

Diaz, who is known to have a close relationship with Soberano, addressed the rumors in his June 8 vlog, following the circulation of a blind item from a gossip website.

He explained that Soberano and Gil merely had separate trips abroad to attend to different matters.

“Hindi po hiwalay ang LizQuen. Hiwalay lamang po sila ng bansa na pinuntahan. Si Enrique sa Spain, sa kaniyang mga kaanak, kasama ang kaniyang mommy at kapatid; at si Liza naman, kasama ang kaniyang bagong management group sa Hollywood sa pangunguna ni James Reid,” he said.

Soberano, 24, and Gil, 30, have been together for nearly eight years.

“Hindi po sila hiwalay,” Diaz emphasized, before relating how Soberano reacted when asked whether there is truth to the rumor.

In fact, according to Diaz, Gil will welcome Soberano home to the Philippines when she returns from the US.

“Kahit si Liza, noong nakarating sa kaniya ‘to, tawa siya nang tawa. Kasi tinanong siya ng kaniyang tita, kung sila pa ni Quen. ‘Oo naman!’ Sabi ni Liza, ‘Ano ba ‘yan,’ si Quen pa nga susundo sa kaniya sa airport sa kaniyang pagbabalik dito from LA,” Diaz said.

“So, definitely, hindi nga si LizQuen ‘yon,” he added, referring to the couple pertained to in the blind item.