MANILA -- Irish boy band Westlife, who is set to return to Manila for its The Wild Dreams world tour next year, has added a second show.

This after tickets for the group's concert on February 20, 2023 quickly sold out.

Because of this, concert promoter Wilbros Live on Thursday announced that a second show was added on February 21, 2023 also at the Araneta Coliseum.

Tickets for the February 21 concert will go on sale on June 18 at TicketNet.

It has almost been three years since the last time Westlife visited the Philippines. They held a two-night show on July 29 and 30, 2019 also at the Araneta Coliseum as part of their 20th anniversary celebration.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News in February of that year, the boys of Westlife - Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Kian Egan - said they have “a special relationship with our fans all over Asia but the Philippines is definitely one of our fondest places that we’ve come to.”

The band is known for their hits such as "Swear It Again", "If I Let You Go", "Flying Without Wings", "I Have a Dream", "Seasons in the Sun", "Fool Again", "Uptown Girl", "Unbreakable", "Queen of My Heart" and many more.