American rapper Cardi B on Thursday refuted a report that she is set to release new music with another artist soon.

A report by Page Six claimed that the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker will be collaborating with a "top male" hip hop artist.

Cardi B was quick to deny the report and said: "I don’t wanna gas y’all and put a battery in y'all back … so I’m going to be the one to tell y’all what @PageSix wrote is not true."

"I actually wish but if y’all been checking in with me on Centerfold y’all know what’s been the issue," she added.

As of writing, Page Six has yet to address the issue and its story is still up on its website.

Last January, Cardi B won some $4 million in a libel lawsuit in the United States against a celebrity gossip blogger, who posted claims that the superstar rapper was a "prostitute" who had herpes and used cocaine.

In 2019, the 29-year-old rapper, born Belcalis Almanzar, had sued the YouTuber Tasha K for posting "malicious rumors" and "degrading and harassing" claims in some 20 videos that referred to the famous artist, according to the lawsuit filed in Georgia's northern district.

Cardi B was awarded roughly $2.75 million -- including punitive damages and medical expenses -- and additionally approximately $1.3 million over the legal fees, according to court filings.

A rapper from the Bronx, Cardi B soared to fame with hits including "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It" and "Money." The Grammy winner separately is facing ongoing charges in Queens over a strip club brawl case.

— with reports from Agence France-Presse