Britney Spears, Sam Asghari are getting married: report

American pop star Britney Spears is getting married to his fiancé Sam Asghari, a report confirmed Thursday.

In a report by TMZ, it was revealed that the couple will be holding the event on Thursday with about 100 guests, with his brother Bryan expected to attend their wedding.

Spears' mom, dad, and sister, Jamie Lynn will not be joining and the pop star has yet to finalize who will walk her to the altar, it added.

In May, Spears revealed that her surprise pregnancy had ended in miscarriage. She had announced the pregnancy in an Instagram post on April 11.

That news came months after a Los Angeles judge dissolved a conservatorship long overseen by Spears's father -- an arrangement the singer said had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more kids.

Spears had said in her post announcing her pregnancy that she would be lying low during the pregnancy to avoid paparazzi and that she had previously suffered from perinatal depression, which she described as "absolutely horrible."

She is already a mother to two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Asghari and Spears met in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single "Slumber Party." After announcing their engagement late last year, Spears has since started referring to her 28-year-old partner as her "husband."

At the time Spears announced she was pregnant, Asghari said in a separate Instagram post that "fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don't take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do."

— with reports from Agence France-Presse