Move over, Shazam! There's a new antihero in the DC Universe and he's not fighting alone.

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods, Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

First appearing in the Marvel Family comic book in December 1945, Black Adam has historically been known as an archenemy of the Shazam family before being redefined as a corrupted antihero.

Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam. He is joined by other DC heroes including Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

“Black Adam” smashes into theaters and IMAX in the Philippines beginning 19 October 2022.