MANILA – Two months after the highly-anticipated gathering of the biggest Pinoy pop groups in the country, the 2022 PPOPCON is set to be replayed via KTX and Ticketnet due to popular demand.

Fans can rewatch the historic P-pop convention on the mentioned streaming platforms from June 26 to July 3.

Last April 9 and 10, the trending groups of today’s generation made OPM history as the 2022 PPOPCON marked the return of the live entertainment scene.

Different fandoms from different parts of the country trooped to the Smart Araneta Coliseum to witness the electrifying performances from SB19, MNL48, BGYO, BINI, 4th Impact, ALAMAT, Press Hit Play, and 1ST.ONE.

Also present during the event were VXON, KAlA, G22, PPop Generation, Daydream, R Rules, Calista, and DIONE, who also provided entertainment at the 2-day convention at the New Frontier Theater.

For the replays, fans will get to see an extended online concert with never-before-seen footage, remastered concert replay (director’s cut), exclusive interviews, rehearsal snippets, convention and concert highlights.

The PPOPCON was KAIA, G22 and DIONE’s debut stage. It also served as a launching pad for VXON’s “PS”, 4th Impact’s “Here We Go”, MNL48’s “No Way Man” and Press Hit Play’s “Sambit.”