Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico start building their dream family home

MANILA — Celebrity couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico are a step closer to building their dream house, as they had a ceremonial groundbreaking of their lot.

A video of the ceremony was shared recently on YouTube by the design and construction firm that will build the house.

Heussaff and Bolzico, who got married in 2016 and welcomed their first child in 2020, explained what led to their family milestone.

“You know, when you settle down and when you start having a child, you start thinking about bigger area and an area where you won’t really need to go out often. So obviously, right now, we live in a house, but we don’t have a garden. So, we really wanted to have our own place,” Heussaff said.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve had this dream house and how I wanted things to be done and so we decided to look for a lot and to make sure that have enough space for a garden.”

Bolzico agreed that raising a child was a major factor in the decision, adding that putting up a dream house with Heussaff has long been a shared goal.

“We always thought about, ‘Okay, at one point of our life, we will build our own house.’ Plus, the right opportunity came out, and we are very, very excited. This is the first time we’re going to build anything in our lives,” he said.