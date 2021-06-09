K-pop group Red Velvet to make August comeback

Red Velvet performs at the K-pop World Music Festival in Manila, June 9, 2019. ABS-CBN News/File

Korean girl group Red Velvet is expected to release new music in August, K-pop news website Soompi reported on Wednesday.

Agency SM Entertainment said the 5-piece girl group "is preparing for a new album with the goal of a comeback in August," according to the Soompi report.

Following the announcement, the phrase "RED VELVET AUGUST COMEBACK" topped the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

The upcoming release marks Red Velvet's return as a full group in a year and a half. Their last album was "The ReVe Festival: Finale," released in December 2019 with the hit single "Psycho."

In the same month, vocalist Wendy went on hiatus after figuring in a stage accident.

Since 2020, the group has been promoting mostly through a sub-unit (Irene and Seulgi) and as soloists.

During SM Entertainment's 2021 New Year's Day concert, Red Velvet performed with all of its members for the first time in over a year.

Red Velvet, which debuted in August 2014, is known for its hit songs such as "Red Flavor," "Russian Roulette," and "Bad Boy."

The group last visited Manila in June 2019 for the K-pop World Music Festival.