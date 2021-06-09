Netflix to stage 'Trese Before Midnight' ahead of animated series' release

A scene from 'Trese.' Handout

MANILA – Netflix has set up a special countdown event to further build the hype of the upcoming release of the animated series “Trese.”

Ahead of its premiere on the streaming platform on June 11, eager fans could catch an exciting peek into the supernatural world of “Trese” in the event dubbed “Trese Before Midnight.”

It will be held on Netflix Philippines’ Facebook page on June 10 at 11:47 p.m. with a special guest appearance from star Liza Soberano, who voiced Alexandra Trese in the series’ Filipino language version.

Executive producer, director and showrunner Jay Oliva, writer and executive producer Tanya Yuson, and “Trese” graphic novel creators Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo will also make their special appearances.

The Filipino band UDD (formerly Up Dharma Down) will also perform during the event the official soundtrack of the series titled “Paagi.”

Meanwhile, on June 10 at exactly 12:00 a.m., Netflix Philippines will stream the first five minutes of the first episode of “Trese.”

Set to stream on Netflix starting June 11, “Trese” is set in Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans.

Detective Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld composed of malevolent supernatural beings.

