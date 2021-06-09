Edward Barber shows support for Maymay's new single

MANILA -- Actor-host Edward Barber expressed his support for Maymay Entrata, who recently released her latest single titled "Di Kawalan."

In Star Magic's Inside News, Barber said he is proud of Entrata's newest project.

"I am really proud that she's doing that. Napag-usapan din namin, the two of us, before the meaning of the song and how she really wants it. Super hands-on din siya sa music video and the dance, even 'yung pagbuo ng kanta, the way that she wanted it. 'PBB' pa alam ko na may ganyang side siya, like she wrote 'Baliw,' she wrote so many different songs," Barber said.



The actor said he is happy supporting Entrata who is finding her own path as an artist.

"I will be supporting, I will say from a distance kasi hindi ako ang lagi niyang kasama sa stage at I am okay with that because I can't dance the way that she dances. Pero it's always great to see her and I am so proud of her," Barber said.

Barber then congratulated Entrata for the success of "Di Kawalan."

"Maymay, if you are watching, this congratulations to you kasi super successful 'yung music video, super successful 'yung kanta at sure ako na magiging successful ang career niya in performing arts," said Barber, who is now the host of the new program "Fresh Take."

Meanwhile, Entrata said she is dedicating her new song to all those who are having a hard time moving on.

"Isa po siyang mensahe o reminder po roon sa mga taong nasaktan, doon sa mga taong na-broken heart at sa mga taong tinatawag nilang 'marupok' na hindi maka-move on. Alam mo 'yon 'yung kahit itinataboy na sila ay gusto pa rin nilang bumalik doon sa taong minahal nila, doon sa taong nanakit sa kanila," Entrata said.

According to Entrata, her song is about self-love and self-worth.

"Kumbaga ang kanta na ito ay sinasabing pahalagahan mo ang sarili mo, mahalin mo ang sarili mo," she added.

