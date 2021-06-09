Dave Moffatt’s cover of ‘Ikaw’ impresses Yeng Constantino, netizens

Watch more in iWantTFC



Canadian singer Dave Moffatt has been earning praises from many Filipino fans for his cover of Yeng Constantino’s hit song “Ikaw.”

Last May 27, Moffatt uploaded on his social media pages such as YouTube and Instagram his first-ever Tagalog song which he first heard back in 2017 when he visited the Philippines.

“I hope my Tagalog is good,” he said on Instagram.

Original singer Constantino commended Moffatt’s version of her hit song, thanking the international singer for picking her music.

“Dave, thank you. This is so beautiful,” the Pinay singer commented.

Many netizens took notice of Moffatt’s correct pronunciation of the Tagalog lyrics with some saying they appreciated the song even more with his version.

“Haven’t really been a fan of this song, but your version made me appreciate it, Dave. It’s so good!” one netizen said.

“Yooo the tagalog is on point!!” another user praised.

Meanwhile, some YouTube watchers mentioned how Moffatt nailed the right emotion for the local song.

“A true singer can express heartfelt emotions through songs, even if they are written in a different language. Proud of you, Dave Moffatt,” a YouTube watcher quipped.

According to the report of PUSH, Moffatt decided to do a Tagalog cover as a way of thanking the fans for supporting him for more than 20 years already.

In 2017, Moffatt and Constantino teamed up for a single under Star Music.

"Thanks, Star Music, for the opportunity to work with Dave of Moffatts. Thanks Kuya Jonathan, Kuya Kiks and Kid Wolf sa pagbuo ng project na 'to! Love you guys! Excited to do more projects with you," Constantino said in an Instagram post.

For his part, Moffatt said: "It was an honor to meet you, Yeng! Thanks, Star Music, for this cool opportunity."

