Darren Espanto ignores negative comments on his sexy birthday photos

MANILA – Darren Espanto said he is totally oblivious to the criticisms about his "more mature" birthday photo shoot.

During a virtual conference for his upcoming concert “Home Run” on Tuesday, Espanto said he has mastered the art of not minding negative comments about him on social media.

“Alam niyo po talaga isa ako sa mga tao na hindi talaga naaapektuhan sa mga bashers at sinasabi ng haters. Seriously, medyo nawiwirduhan sa akin 'yung pamilya ko or people close to me. ‘Grabe yung personality mo no? Kaya mong magbasa ng comments mo sa Instagram, Twitter, Facebook,’” he said.

For Espanto, it is just a matter of how he himself would take those negative comments.

“There’s constructive criticisms and there’s just criticism. You have to find out how you’re going to be able to react to those comments. Ako kaya ko siyang basahin na walang reaction kasi kung alam mo namang hindi totoo, bakit ka magpapadala doon?” he said.

Espanto also emphasized that some people say things on social media just to spite others.

“Alam naman nating marami ding tinatawag na mema,” he said.

Despite this, the 20-year-old singer appreciates all the other comments about that birthday shoot, especially those who were shocked by his transformation into a more mature young artist.

“There are a lot of positive reactions. A lot of people on Twitter are saying na ‘Yesterday this kid was just 15. Now I can’t believe this is what he looks like.’ I’d say na-achieve namin ng team ko 'yung rebranding and growth for myself as an artist,” he said.

Currently, Espanto is gearing up for his “Home Run” digital concert.

It will be available for streaming on KTX.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV and SkyCable pay per view on June 19 at 8 p.m. (Manila time) with a rerun on June 20 at 10 a.m. (Manila time).