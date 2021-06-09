BTS member V's 'Stigma' tops Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart

BTS member V

Global phenomenon BTS is making music history both as a group and as individuals.

One of the vocalists, Kim Taehyung, who goes by the stage name V, added another accolade after his first-ever solo song "Stigma," clinched the No. 1 spot on Billboard's World Digital Songs Sales chart this week.

The half-a-decade-old track is BTS' 29th leader on the World Digital Song Sales, widening the septet’s lead as the artist with the most chart-toppers.

Meanwhile, the record is V's third solo material to top the chart following "Inner Child" and "Singularity," becoming the first and only South Korean idol with three solo songs to rule the list.

"Stigma," written and composed by V as part of the septet's "Wings" album in 2016, illustrates his soulful and impassioned vocals as well as his distinct musical style.

While the track leans close towards neo-soul, it flaunts an original sound and experimental nuances that do not fit into a specific existing genre.

V's show-stopping rendition of the “Stigma” in their Wings Tour is one the most-loved live performances of ARMY.

When Big Hit Music streamed "BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III: THE WINGS TOUR" for the fan event Bang Bang Con, “Stigma,” which was included in the set list, immediately trended on social media after thousands gushed over V’s versatility and power as a vocalist.

Among the hot topics that stirred the frenzy was the singer’s tremendous vocal range. Albeit a baritone, V seamlessly jumped to much higher notes from a lower register without strain.

His deep, husky, and sultry sound as well as his emotionally raw singing style also took the spotlight.

V has produced several other record-breaking hits outside BTS' official discography. In 2020, "Sweet Night," a song V penned for the popular K-drama “Itaewon Class,” topped the iTunes chart in 118 countries. The track is the first and only song by any artist in the platform’s history to accomplish the momentous milestone.

In the same year, "Sweet Night” claimed the title for the "Most-streamed song released by a Korean Male Soloist" and the "Most-streamed Korean OST" on Spotify.

The vocalist, who has been crowned by fans as the “King of SoundCloud,” was the most played South Korean solo artist on the platform in 2019 and 2020. He is also the only South Korean soloist to have two songs surpass 100 million streams on the digital space. “Winter Bear” currently tallies 137 million listens, while “Scenery” has over 195 million streams.

The singer-songwriter is presently working on his first mixtape, which he announced will contains 13 tracks. According to V, he plans to release the highly anticipated project by the end of the year.