BTS' 'Butter' is the biggest No.1 hit in the history of the Billboard Global 200 chart

South Korean supergroup BTS continues to challenge the West's long-standing reign over the music industry with their latest single "Butter."

"Butter" is the act's fourth song to rule Billboard Global 200, which ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity collected from 200 territories around the world (as compiled by MRC Data).

Data revealed the dance-pop track was not just a huge hit, but the biggest yet so far since the chart's inception in September last year.

"Butter" opened at the top of the chart with a record-breaking 289.2 million streams and 249,000 digital copies sold in the May 21-27 tracking week, following its May 21 release.

The figures shattered the largest streaming and sales record BTS themselves previously set with songs from their 2020 album "BE."

Prior to "Butter," "Life Goes On" pulled the most streams at 152.5 million, while “Blue & Grey” tallied the most sales with about 87,000 copies purchased.

This week, Billboard announced the summer anthem remained on top of the chart with 169.8 million plays and 73,300 copies sold worldwide for the May 28-June 3 tracking period.

The septet's latest single stretches the group's lead as the artist with the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

"Butter" also continues to lead the Hot 100, and Global Excl. U.S, and Digital Song Sales charts.