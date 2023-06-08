Robi Domingo bids goodbye to his bachelor's pad

MANILA -- It's a bittersweet feeling for Kapamilya host Robi Domingo as he bade goodbye to his bachelor's pad.

On Instagram, Domingo, who is engaged to girlfriend Maiqui Pineda, uploaded snaps of him inside his house, which according to him was his first major investment.

"This marks the last time I'll be in my bachelor's pad. During its design and construction phase, I was so eager to get the best sketch, appliances and equipment since this was my first big investment. I might be saying goodbye to this place which I called my house but hey, I'm ready to build my home," Domingo shared.

Domingo and Pineda went public with their relationship in 2019. The Kapamilya host described their relationship as "authentic and genuine," and said that it "works" even though they're from "different worlds."

After for years of being together, Domingo finally proposed to Pineda in the middle of the famous Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan last November.

