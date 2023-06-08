MANILA -- It 's been eight years since actor-singer Kyle Echarri joined "The Voice Kids."

The Kapamilya actor took to social media on Tuesday to mark his anniversary as he uploaded a clip of him during the reality singing TV competition's blind auditions.

"Crazy to think exactly 8 years ago today, this little kid auditioned for the voice kids. Just wanna say thank you to everyone who’s been supporting me through the years and can’t wait for the 8 more years ahead. Love you all," Echarri wrote.

He finished in the Top 6 in the second season of "The Voice Kids" in 2015 and was recently reunited with his "coach" Sarah Geronimo at her latest major concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

Echarri later on ventured into acting and is best known for being part of the hit afternoon series "Kadenang Ginto."

He had just starred in the youth-oriented musical series "Lyric and Beat" and he also played young Apollo in the new series "The Iron Heart," who is portrayed by Richard Gutierrez as an adult.

Currently, Echarri is gearing up for the film "The Ride" with Piolo Pascual.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC