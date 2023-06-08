Judy Ann Santos turned to social media to express how happy she is that her family is able to finally go on a vacation abroad.

The actress shared on Instagram a short clip documenting their first day in Osaka, Japan.

“Our first trip ever! Day 1,” she wrote in the caption.

“We have been talking about going to Osaka, ever since the pandemic happened. Finally!! Nakaalis kami!! Woot woot,” she added.

Their family trip comes a few days after her and Ryan Agoncillo’s eldest child Yohan graduated from senior high school.

In an earlier post, Santos opened up about how proud she is of Yohan for her academic achievements.

“My dearest buding, We are so so proud of you.. Your hard work and perseverance all throughout your HS life paid off and more,” she said.

“As you enter another chapter in your life as a college student, a lot will change. There will be a lot of ups and downs but all these will make you a better and responsible person,” she added.

Santos assured Yohan that she and Agoncillo will always be there for her no matter what.

Aside from Yohan, Santos and Agoncillo have two other children: Lucho and Luna. All their three kids are with them on the trip.