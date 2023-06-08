Chie Filomeno on Jake Cuenca: I do admire him also

MANILA -- Chie Filomeno on Thursday was asked to reveal the real score between her and Jake Cuenca.

In her guest appearance on "Magandang Buhay," Filomeno admitted her admiration for Cuenca, who has been vocal about his feelings for her.

"Actually flattering din 'yung sinabi niya kasi hindi rin lahat ng lalaki ay vocal sa feelings nila. And I am happy na he is vocal sa feelings niya sa akin. And I do admire him also, as in sa mga interview na itinatanong sa akin I look up to him," she said after watching a clip of Cuenca's previous appearance in the morning show.

The actress went on to share that she and Cuenca are "taking time" to get to know each other.

"We are talking, nag-uusap kami po," she added. "Siguro taking time din kasi alam din niya rin kung ano ang priority ko in life. He's really understanding."

When asked about the "label" of their relationship, she replied: "Wala pang label, wala pa."

Cuenca seemed to have further fanned the flames of a brewing romance between him and Filomeno last May, after he posted on Instagram a sizzling photo of them taken during the Metro Body 2023 pictorial ahead of Star Magic’s “Hot Summer LaHot Sexy.”

In the caption, he quoted the lyrics of a 1975 song which goes, “If you never shoot you'll never know."

In a recent interview, Cuenca admitted that he "admires" Filomeno, who was seen with him during the Star Magic gathering.

