MANILA – Filipino actor Alex Diaz made sure to be present during the screening of his movie “Glitter & Doom” in Toronto, Canada.

Just in time for the Pride Month celebration, Diaz’s LGBTQIA+-themed movie held its screening at the 2023 Inside Out LGBT Festival.

It was in 2021 when Diaz was first announced to be one of the lead stars of "Glitter & Doom," an LGBTQIA+ musical which features songs from the award-winning duo Indigo Girls.

According to a report from Deadline, "Glitter & Doom" follows the story of a "musician who wears charisma as camouflage and a carefree kid about to run away with the circus as they fall in love at first sight."

The film also stars Alan Cammish as Doom, and Lea DeLaria of "Orange Is the New Black," with cameos by Tig Notaro and Indigo Girls’ Amy Ray and Emily Saliers.

Ming-Na Wen of "The Mandalorian" and Missi Pyle of "Y: The Last Man" are also part of the film.

The movie is directed by Tom Gustafson from a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg.

The film will also be screened at the Fairy Tales Queer Film Festival, Queer North Film Festival, and Frameline Film Festival in San Francisco.

In 2019, Diaz, a former MYX VJ, was involved in a controversy and came out as bisexual.